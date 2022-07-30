PHOTOS: 3-day BMX event comes to Surrey

Holden Dipiazza races down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Holden Dipiazza races down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Cruz Hurley, left, Knox Findlay, and Grayson Roberts wait for the gates to drop to start the 13 Male race during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Cruz Hurley, left, Knox Findlay, and Grayson Roberts wait for the gates to drop to start the 13 Male race during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Knox Findlay races down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Knox Findlay races down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Dan Bouch, left, Georges Kreuzkamp, Bodhi Chan, and Brayson Klein Holden race down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Dan Bouch, left, Georges Kreuzkamp, Bodhi Chan, and Brayson Klein Holden race down the track during the Action BMX Western Series Weekend in Surrey on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The rider with the most points at the end of the weekend will walk away with a red jacket. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A three-day BMX event is taking place at Newton’s Action BMX this long weekend.

Jason McCormick, the president of Action BMX, said the event is to show “what BMX is all about.”

“We got the old school BMX show in the background, and just here to have a good time and make sure kids have an opportunity to have fun,” said McCormick.

The event runs until July 31 at Action BMX, located at 76 Avenue and 126 Street.


