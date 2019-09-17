PHOTOS: $12,000 raised at 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run

Nearly 300 people participated in the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Kassie Lind leads the crowd in the singing of O Canada at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Delta firefighters provided participants at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run with a delicious pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo). Delta firefighters provided participants at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run with a delicious pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo). Delta firefighters provided participants at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run with a delicious pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Delta Mayor George Harvie addresses the crowd at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Keynote speaker and former DPD Chief Jim Cessford talks about his own experience battle throat cancer while MC Len Stroh looks on at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Natalie Decario listens while keynote speaker Jim Cessford reads a statement she wrote about her grandmother’s battle with cancer during the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Runners warmed up with a short Zumba class at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Runners warmed up with a short Zumba class at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Runners warmed up with a short Zumba class at the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Nearly 300 people participated in the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Nearly 300 people participated in the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo) Nearly 300 people participated in the 2019 North Delta Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo)

Nearly 300 runners and walkers took part in the annual North Delta Terry Fox Run last weekend.

The threat of rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of participants and volunteers who came to Sungod Recreation Centre Sunday morning (Sept. 15). There was face painting, a warm-up Zumba class and a delicious pancake breakfast cooked by a company of Delta firefighters.

As of Sunday afternoon the event had raised $12,000, with more money still coming in online. In fact, this year’s event drew a record $4,800 in online donations prior to Sunday morning. To date, the North Delta Terry Fox Run has raised over $260,000 for cancer research.

Next year’s event will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, which began on April 12, 1980. Fox was forced to cut his coast-to-coast run short just outside Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sept. 1 of that year after his cancer returned. Fox had run 5,373 kilometres in 143 days and raised $1.7 million for cancer research. He died on June 28, 1981, a month shy of his 23 birthday.

The first Terry Fox Run was held on Sept. 13, 1981, and since then the annual event has raised more than $750 million.



