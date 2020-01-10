Sunnyside Acres in South Surrey has been a dedicated urban forest for more than 30 years. (Surrey.ca photo)

Photography walk planned in South Surrey’s urban forest

Feb. 12 event doubles as opportunity to snap a submission for contest, organizers say

Photography enthusiasts and those interested in nature are encouraged to attend a Feb. 12 event at Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.

The ‘Photography Walk’ is set for 1-3 p.m., and is touted as “a chance to learn photo tips from professional photographers, meet new people, practise your photography, and take a great photo to enter in Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society’s fall/winter photo contest.”

The photo contest began last fall.

It is free to enter, however, entries must be of photos that were taken in the urban forest between Sept. 21, 2019 and March 19, 2020, and only one entry is allowed per person.

Twenty-four entries will be chosen. The winner is to be announced at a reception in the South Surrey Arts & Recreation Centre.

The Feb. 12 walk is weather-dependent, and will be cancelled in the event of high winds or icy conditions. Those interested in participating should meet in the Wally Ross Trail parking lot, off 24 Avenue between 144 and 148 Streets. Bring a camera and/or phone, and dress for the weather.

For more information, email waiz@shaw.ca for more information. For event updates, visit www.sunnysideacres.ca/photo-contest

