PHOTO: White Rock Pier glows with Pride

Rainbow colours to light up the waterfront through July 26, Pride Ride rolls out Friday

White Rock’s Pier glows with pride this week, lit up with rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Week. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock’s Pier is glowing with pride this week.

The iconic structure was lit up with rainbow colours on July 19, and is to continue to shine through July 26 to celebrate Pride Week.

The lighting followed flag-raising events at the city’s civic hall and police detachment last Friday (July 26).

Next up is the 2021 Pride Ride.

Organized by the White Rock Pride Society, it will continue the celebration tomorrow (Friday, July 23), rolling out from Centennial Arena at 6:30 p.m. for a loop around the city that follows North Bluff Road, Bishop Road, Marine Drive, Stayte Road, back to North Bluff, then north on Martin to 152 Street, south Buena Vista Avenue, west to Oxford Street and back to Marine.

To join in, meet at the arena parking lot, 14600 North Bluff Rd., at 6 p.m.

