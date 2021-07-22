White Rock’s Pier glows with pride this week, lit up with rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Week. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock’s Pier glows with pride this week, lit up with rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Week. (City of White Rock photo)

PHOTO: White Rock Pier glows with Pride

Rainbow colours to light up the waterfront through July 26, Pride Ride rolls out Friday

White Rock’s Pier is glowing with pride this week.

The iconic structure was lit up with rainbow colours on July 19, and is to continue to shine through July 26 to celebrate Pride Week.

The lighting followed flag-raising events at the city’s civic hall and police detachment last Friday (July 26).

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Flag-raising launches Pride Week in White Rock

Next up is the 2021 Pride Ride.

Organized by the White Rock Pride Society, it will continue the celebration tomorrow (Friday, July 23), rolling out from Centennial Arena at 6:30 p.m. for a loop around the city that follows North Bluff Road, Bishop Road, Marine Drive, Stayte Road, back to North Bluff, then north on Martin to 152 Street, south Buena Vista Avenue, west to Oxford Street and back to Marine.

To join in, meet at the arena parking lot, 14600 North Bluff Rd., at 6 p.m.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White RockPride Week

Previous story
PHOTOS: Surrey mother-daughter duo join virtual ride for cancer

Just Posted

Ajaib Singh Grewal. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Police need help to find elderly man reported missing in Newton

Matthew Campbell (left), director of the new Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, hands out food along with volunteers Linda Wing and Kelita Haverland. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank to open Saturdays

Chrissie Thernes and her mom Karen are planning to cycle 100 km on Aug. 28, as part of the 2021 Tour de Cure. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Surrey mother-daughter duo join virtual ride for cancer

White Rock’s Pier glows with pride this week, lit up with rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Week. (City of White Rock photo)
PHOTO: White Rock Pier glows with Pride