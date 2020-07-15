PHOTO: Sunset at Crescent Beach

Geoffrey Yu originally set out in search of the comet Neowise, but found this stunning scene instead

Peace Arch News reader Geoffrey Yu went out with his camera Tuesday night (July 14) in search of the comet Neowise, which has been captivating star gazers and photographers worldwide in recent days.

And while Yu was unable to catch a glimpse of the comet, he called this panoramic photo of sunset at Crescent Beach his “consolation prize.”

While the comet may have eluded Yu on Tuesday evening, the comet was photographed last week over Abbotsford by photographer Randy Small, who was just north of Lynden, Wash. at the time.



