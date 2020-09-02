Shlok Parkhi, 5, raised $200 for the BCSPCA by taking, and selling, pictures of people with their pets. (Contributed photo)

Photo Patrol: South Surrey youngster raises money for BC SPCA

With a lemonade stand no longer an option, Shlok Parkhi, 5, found a new way to make money

Drawing inspiration from one of his favourite TV programs, a South Surrey youngster-turned businessman has raised hundreds of dollars for BC SPCA.

Knowing that he wasn’t able to operate a lemonade stand this summer due to the pandemic, Shlok Parkhi, 5, launched “Photo Patrol,” a riff on the children’s TV series Paw Patrol.

Armed with an instant camera, Parkhi and his parents walked the community’s streets and parks searching for people with their pets. Shlok would approach the pet-owner and ask if they would be interested in being photographed for $5.

SEE ALSO: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Starting in July, Shlok photographed more than 100 pet owners and collected $560. Of the money raised, Shlok donated $200 to the BCSPCA, invested $180 in stocks with the help of mom and dad, and used the remaining $200 to buy Lego.

Shlok’s mother Ketaki Patil described the project as a way to keep her son busy during COVID-19 restrictions.

“There’s was not much to do because they can’t meet with their friends or have sleepovers or play dates,” she said. “So we thought this would be a better idea to keep him occupied, at least for a couple hours.”

The South Meridian Elementary student is a frequently flyer at the school playground at about 7 p.m., as that seems to be a popular time for dog owners to get together.

“They have a little play-date, doggy play-dates. So it was fun to see all of them there. As well as we went to Whistler just for vacationing for a couple of days, we took the camera there as well and people loved it.”

Patil said another beneficial aspect of the project is that her son spends five to 10 minutes speaking with the customers while the picture develops.

“It’s been amazing, the experiences. At times, people said no – of course – that they didn’t want to take a picture. But that didn’t deter him, that was another lesson. It’s been a learning curve for him, as well. He is a little bit of… I wouldn’t say shy, but he doesn’t open up quickly. So it’s been really helpful to get him going and talk to people.”

Photos from Shlok’s adventures can be found at instagram.com/photo_patrol


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalscharityPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shlok Parkhi, 5, raised $200 for the BCSPCA by taking, and selling, pictures of people with their pets. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Just Posted

Photo Patrol: South Surrey youngster raises money for BC SPCA

With a lemonade stand no longer an option, Shlok Parkhi, 5, found a new way to make money

Ace Building Centre destroyed as firefighters battle huge blaze in Surrey’s Port Kells

Ace operator tells ‘Now-Leader’ he suspects arson

Surrey-White Rock by-election must be held within six months

Seat vacant after former BC Liberal MLA Tracy Redies steps down to head Science World

Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Cloverdale museum will limit visitors to 40 at a time

‘New world of theatre’ for Surrey actor in a summer of Shakespeare

For Ryan Kniel and others, live-screen recordings of Zoom meetings were used as a ‘stage’

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

DFO will not be authorizing a ‘test fishery’ for Fraser River chinook salmon

Fishing groups were hoping to test out selective bar-fishing method on the main stem of the river

Most Read