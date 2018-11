White Rock photographer Randy Cosenzo had an unusual request last weekend

White Rock photographer Randy Cosenzo took his camera down to the pier Remembrance Day morning when he had an unusual request.

Cosenzo said a senior approached and asked him to photograph him sliding down the pier.

The senior had a couple ‘takes,’ sliding three to four feet each time.

Cosenzo told Peace Arch News that the moment reassured that age is just a number.