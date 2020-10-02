A full moon adds a glowing backdrop to a freshly repainted white rock. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

PHOTO: Full moon adds glow to White Rock namesake

Harvest Moon is the first of two full moons this month

This week’s full moon made for a glowing backdrop to a freshly repainted white rock.

The image was captured by Peace Arch News reader and avid photographer Geoffrey Yue on Oct. 1, about a week after the city’s namesake was tagged by vandals.

According to information at solarsystem.nasa.gov, the moon – a Harvest Moon – will continue to appear full through Saturday (Oct. 3) morning, and is the first of two full moons this month. The second, described as a Blue Moon, is to occur on Oct. 31.

This year there will be a total of 13 full moons.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

moonWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last chance to nominate for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

Just Posted

Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Surrey

Police say stabbing stemmed from dispute inside home in 10900-block of 128A Street

PHOTO: Full moon adds glow to White Rock namesake

Harvest Moon is the first of two full moons this month

Surrey notches win for flood-adaptation strategy

Environment award recognizes city’s preparations ‘for a new reality of coastal flooding risk’

COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

One patient, one staffer have tested positive: Fraser Health

Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex indoor pool set to open Oct. 13

City announces opening date for public and aquatic sport teams

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Abbotsford Police release details on suspect and vehicle from hit-and-run

Victim remains in critical but stable condition in hospital, male driver with silver van sought

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

Most Read