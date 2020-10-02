PHOTO: Full moon adds glow to White Rock namesake

Harvest Moon is the first of two full moons this month

This week’s full moon made for a glowing backdrop to a freshly repainted white rock.

The image was captured by Peace Arch News reader and avid photographer Geoffrey Yue on Oct. 1, about a week after the city’s namesake was tagged by vandals.

According to information at solarsystem.nasa.gov, the moon – a Harvest Moon – will continue to appear full through Saturday (Oct. 3) morning, and is the first of two full moons this month. The second, described as a Blue Moon, is to occur on Oct. 31.

This year there will be a total of 13 full moons.

