PHOTO: Full moon adds glow to White Rock namesake

This week’s full moon made for a glowing backdrop to a freshly repainted white rock.
The image was captured by Peace Arch News reader and avid photographer Geoffrey Yue on Oct. 1, about a week after the city’s namesake was tagged by vandals.
According to information at solarsystem.nasa.gov, the moon – a Harvest Moon – will continue to appear full through Saturday (Oct. 3) morning, and is the first of two full moons this month. The second, described as a Blue Moon, is to occur on Oct. 31.
This year there will be a total of 13 full moons.
