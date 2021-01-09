Nelson Mendonca teaching someone how knit a toque by looming. Mendonca has been teaching people at Phoenix Society how to knit and the “toquers” are knitting to help fundraise for the Surrey-Whalley 2021 Coldest Night of the Year virtual fundraiser. (Photo submitted: Amy Reid)

Nelson Mendonca teaching someone how knit a toque by looming. Mendonca has been teaching people at Phoenix Society how to knit and the “toquers” are knitting to help fundraise for the Surrey-Whalley 2021 Coldest Night of the Year virtual fundraiser. (Photo submitted: Amy Reid)

Phoenix Society ‘toquers’ fundraising for Surrey-Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk

The virtual walk is Feb. 20

Like many events in the past year, the Coldest Night of the Year walk is going virtual.

The Surrey-Whalley ‘walk,’ hosted by the Surrey Road Home to Recovery, is set for Feb. 20.

Coldest Night of the Year is a walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness. Since 2011, the walks have raised more than $33.5 million in 144 communities across Canada.

This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000.

By Saturday (Jan. 9), the Surrey-Whalley walk has three teams signed up and about nine walkers.

One of the teams is Phoenix Society, along with its “toquers.”

Kristin Macdonald, recreation and events coordinator at Phoenix, said the society had to “re-envision” how to participate in the walk this year.

“We were lucky enough to have this local and international news coverage that came about with our knitting group. We thought it would be great to have them involved in the initiative this year,” she said.

READ ALSO: ‘The loom of life’: Men in recovery in Surrey make toques for homeless, babies, Dec. 12, 2020

Nelson Mendonca, who is now in the transitional housing program at Phoenix, learned how to knit while he was in jail. When he got to Phoenix, Mendonca took up knitting again after starting to feel a bit anxious.

That snowballed, and Mendonca ended up teaching several other men at Phoenix how to knit. They’ve made more than 200 toques so far.

And now, Macdonald said, the “toquers” have a goal to knit 150 or more toques to donate to the Coldest Night of the Year initiative or the homeless community. And for a donation of $25 or more to the Phoenix fundraising page, people will also receive a toque.

“We saw such amazing support,” she said. “We’ve seen more than $7,000 in donations come in, specifically, for this (knitting) program. It’s a great way to utilize some of these funds to not only expand the program but also be able to get involved with the Coldest Night of The Year initiative this year.”

Macdonald said Phoenix now has more people getting involved in the knitting program, both from the treatment and transitional housing programs.

She added when the guys started looming, the residents “always had the goal of being able to give back in some way.”

“I’ve heard them say that it feels like it’s a full-circle moment for them,” she explained.

“Many of our residents have expressed that at one time they were homeless or experienced homelessness before and now they are on their recovery journey and they’re able to give back to people who are in that same position that they were in at one time.”

READ ALSO: Surrey homeless, recovery counts show need for long-term solutions, Nov. 28, 2020

To donate to the Surrey-Whalley walk, visit cnoy.org/location/surreywhalley.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

fundraisingHousing and HomelessnessSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Malanka celebration in Surrey pivots as virtual fundraiser for Ukrainian church

Just Posted

The Ministry of Health announced Jan. 7, 2021 that it would begin releasing weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term case, assisted living and independent living facilities. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MAP: COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, White Rock, Delta care homes

Interactive map shows active, archived outbreaks at local facilities

Guildford Seniors Village, located in Surrey. (Image: Google Maps)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care homes

Outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village

Nelson Mendonca teaching someone how knit a toque by looming. Mendonca has been teaching people at Phoenix Society how to knit and the “toquers” are knitting to help fundraise for the Surrey-Whalley 2021 Coldest Night of the Year virtual fundraiser. (Photo submitted: Amy Reid)
Phoenix Society ‘toquers’ fundraising for Surrey-Whalley ‘Coldest Night’ walk

The virtual walk is Feb. 20

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Officials say wet weather has delayed completion of stabilization work on Marine Drive’s hump by two weeks, with the scheduled finish now anticipated for the end of January, followed by repairs to the sidewalks and road repaving in March. (City of White Rock photo)
White Rock ‘hump’ stabilization work delayed by extreme wet weather

City says three-month project that got underway Oct. 5 set back by two weeks

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe filed multiple complaints about maskless gathering at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

However, message that church doesn’t condone online harassment hasn’t stopped it, Dena Fyfe says

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

Most Read