Phoenix Society receives $15K for ‘Surrey Housing and Recovery Hub’

Surrey’s Phoenix Society has received a $15,000 grant for its effort to create a “housing and recovery hub.”

Phoenix, which is a drugs and alcohol recovery centre, received the funding from Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society.

The money is to allow the Phoenix Society to conduct market research to develop a business case for the project.

“If our proposed location is deemed suitable, we intend to transform the space into a Surrey Housing and Recovery Hub for marginalized individuals, offering a variety of peer support, life skills and therapeutic programming, training opportunities, in-reach services, meal programs, and connections to crucial resources in the community,” said Phoenix CEO Keir Macdonald in a press release.

The vision of the project, the Phoenix Society said, is to support people who are working to reconnect with and reintegrate into the community. The people include those who are currently those living in shelters, those in recovery programs, and those who are low-income or experiencing housing instability.

“The Surrey Housing and Recovery Hub would be a safe place for individuals seeking recovery from homelessness, substance use, mental health challenges and other barriers to stable housing,” Macdonald said. “While the project is only in the exploratory phase right now, it’s one we see tremendous need for – and value in. A Surrey Housing and Recovery Hub would be a place to build community, trust, connection and ultimately, move people forward.”