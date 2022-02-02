Philosophers Café set to resume via Zoom Feb. 3

Sessions to be held first Thursday of each month

“The unexamined life is not worth living,” wrote Greek philosopher Socrates.

If you concur, and wish to go beyond quiet reflection and enjoy a thought-provoking discussion with others, you might be interested in attending Philosophers’ Corners, presented by Third Age Learning at Kwantlen.

You do not need to be over 50 years old or a member of TALK to attend.

Philosophers’ Corners are free and open to everyone.

Due to concerns about social distancing, this spring’s sessions will be held online as Zoom meetings.

TALK’s Philosophers’ Corners are held on the first Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. and last a maximum of 90 minutes.

The sessions begin with a 10-minute presentation outlining the topic and its most interesting or controversial points for participants to wrestle with.

The moderator will facilitate discussion and ensure that everyone who wishes has an opportunity to speak.

The scheduled topics are:

Feb. 3 – Has capitalism gone too far?

March 3 – How do immigration and refugees impact nations?

April 7 – How do I know I’m a racist?

May 5 – How do we reconcile competing claims to justice?

Please register by calling 604-599-3077.

For online registration see kpu.ca/talk/courses and go to “Register for Courses.”

A link will be emailed to all participants prior to the start of each session.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen provides stimulating educational activities for adults over 50.

See kpu.ca/talk

EducationSeniors