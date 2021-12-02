Holiday pet photos are the focus of a fundraiser set for Dec. 12 in South Surrey’s Dogwood Park. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography photo)

Pet portrait fundraiser planned at South Surrey dog park

Holiday event to benefit Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Anyone wanting to capture their pet’s best side for the holidays is invited to do so with a charitable lens, at an event Dec. 12 in South Surrey’s Dogwood Park.

Proceeds from the Dogwood Park Holiday Pet Portraits fundraiser are to benefit the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, said Julie Wang, one of the organizers.

“Every year, our friend group tries to give back to our community,” Wang explained of the initiative.

“Last year, we made handmade fun and unique holiday cards for seniors at the local Seniors Come Share Society. This year, we’re excited to fundraise for donations… to help animals in need.”

The shoot is set for 1-4 p.m., and pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome. Organizers are suggesting a donation of $10 per edited photo. There’ll be live music to add a little extra Christmas spirit to the affair, as well as an opportunity to purchase greeting cards featuring the work of local artists, a Facebook page promoting the fundraiser notes.

The park is located at 13485 20 Ave.

Those who RSVP on Facebook will be notified of any weather-related changes.


