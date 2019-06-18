Cats look forlorn in this photo posted to flickr.com.

Stay home, cats – only pet dogs are OK to attend ‘Cat Walk’ at Surrey park

Surrey Community Cat Coalition’s second annual fundraiser planned Saturday

A “Surrey Cat Walk” is planned as a way for people to help cats and kittens in need – but pet cats aren’t encouraged at the event.

Pet dogs are OK to attend, however.

Surrey Community Cat Coalition’s second annual fundraiser is set for Saturday (June 22) at Surrey Bend Regional Park, on 104th Avenue east of Highway 17.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to help finance the volunteer-run organization’s mission “to promote the welfare of cats through rescue, spay and neuter, and public education.”

We at the Now-Leader imagined an event attended by cats, perhaps on leashes, but organizers suggest otherwise.

“Dogs are welcome on a leash, but it’s best if cats stay at home,” says a Surrey Cat Walk post at eventbrite.ca.

For humans, the registration fee is $25, with five- and two-kilometre walk options starting at noon.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey cat trappers able to only scratch at surface of a big problem, from 2016.

Nearly 2,000 homeless and abandoned cats and kittens in Surrey are rescued every year, and that number is not decreasing, according to a post on the group’s website (surreycats.ca).

“In early 2014, animal welfare organizations came together at a stakeholder forum to address the growing number of homeless cats in Surrey, which was just too many for any of the individual organizations to handle alone.

“In response, the Surrey Community Cat Coalition was formed in October 2014 to coordinate rescue and education efforts and develop a cohesive action plan to address the number of unwanted cats in Surrey and the underlying causes.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
