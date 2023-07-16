Performers share powwow dances, stories with White Rock Library reading club

Shyama-Priya and David Whitebean, performers with the Wild Moccasin Dancers, demonstrated a variety of powwow dances and told the story behind each dance at the White Rock Library's summer reading group on Thursday, July 13. (Tricia Weel photo)
The White Rock library was transformed Thursday afternoon (July 13) with a performance from the Wild Moccasin Dancers, an inter-tribal powwow dance collective.

Featuring David Whitebean and Shyama-Priya, the pair shared a little about themselves, and explained each dance and the reason behind it before performing the steps to music.

“Powwow is not originally from this area, but has been adopted out here,” Shyama-Priya told those gathered at the library for its summer reading club, noting powwows were a way to find out the latest news, trade, and share information.

She and Whitebean performed the women’s fancy and men’s fancy powwow dances, explaining each dance – such as the crow belt and crow hop – and also, the intricacy of their regalia, or outfits, and how long it takes to make each piece.

Whitebean’s headpiece, which features porcupine hair, took 400 hours to make, for example.

READ ALSO: Earl Marriott Semiahmoo First Nation Pow Wow a popular, powerful experience

Powwow dancing is not only ceremonial, but also, a chance for dancers to showcase their agility and strength, he explained.

“Powwow brings people together from different nations. It’s something anyone and everyone is welcome to come to,” he said.

The duo enthralled their young audience, engaging them with questions and the story of each dance before performing, dancing separately and together, with Whitebean even throwing in a cartwheel, to their delight.

Their collective performs at festivals and other events throughout the Lower Mainland and B.C.

