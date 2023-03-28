People-pets sleepover at Surrey ‘Shelter Slumber Pawty’ collects $18K and counting

Surrey Animal Resource Centre event was the first in Canada

Jettson rests on Michelle, a Shelter Slumber Pawty participant, while reading “The Cat in the Hat” at Surrey Animal Resource Centre on Saturday, March 25, 2023 (screenshot of video posted to facebook.com/surreyanimalresourcecentre).

Humans and animals shared sleeping quarters during a Surrey-first overnight fundraiser last weekend.

The “Shelter Slumber Pawty” at Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) has raised close to $18,000 and counting, with donations collected on canadahelps.org until Monday, April 3.

For 24 hours starting noon Saturday (March 25), the facility on Colebrook Road welcomed people to eat, sleep and play with the pets there.

Activities included a whipped-cream pie eating contest, paintings created by the humans and their animal pals for auction, a hot dog toss, bedtime stories and more.

The facility’s Facebook page streamed video of the activities.

The Slumber Pawty was a chance for two teams and 15 participants “to get to know some of the animals in the shelter and see what it’s like to live here,” said SARC manager Shelley Joaquin four weeks ago, when the fundraiser was launched by the City of Surrey’s municipal shelter for surrendered and lost animals.

SARC was the first shelter in B.C. to participate in the international “Slumber Pawty” event.



