Peace Arch Hospital. (File photo)

Peace Arch Hospital, Sources requesting volunteers

Program to help seniors get home safely after hospital stay

Sources Community Resources Society and the Peace Arch Hospital have put out a call for volunteers to help isolated seniors get home after a stay at the hospital.

According to a news release issued Thursday, the Hospital to Home program, operated out of the hospital for the past three years, requires volunteers to transport seniors and isolated community members home after they are discharged from PAH.

Volunteers may also be requested to drive the patient to additional locations, including the Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, Red Cross equipment loan or the pharmacy. Once the patient arrives at their home, the Seniors Come Share Society will provide followup phone calls to offer additional support, the release notes.

“This is an opportunity for volunteers to close that gap in providing holistic health care in ensuring seniors return home safely and have access to supports needed to live independently. We need our community’s help to keep the program operating continuously and to keep our community connected,” Sources volunteer manager Carrie Belanger said in the release.

Volunteers of the Hospital to Home program work in pairs and no medical training is needed.

Volunteers with or without vehicles are encouraged to apply.

To inquire about volunteering, contact Belanger at 604-542-4357.

