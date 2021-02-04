From left, Rand Cowell and Gary Cowell from the Cowell Foundation present a cheque to Kate Ludlam, director of philanthropy at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Hospital receives $250K from Cowell Foundation

A portion of the money will go towards two “critically needed” anterooms

The Cowell Foundation has made a $250,000 donation to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the foundation said a portion of the money will go towards two “critically needed” anterooms being built inside the new emergency and operating room department, a $1.5 million addition to the hospital’s renovation and expansion.

“The anterooms have been one of the most urgent needs identified during the pandemic,” the release said.

An anteroom is a small room between areas of contamination and treatment areas used to help prevent hospital-acquired infections.

RELATED: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation grant program provides $275K relief

The Cowell Foundation was created by the Cowell family, who owns and operates the Cowell Auto Group. The foundation has also made donations to both the Richmond Hospital Foundation and the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Cowell Foundation and its investment in our community hospital,” said PAH foundation executive director Stephanie Beck.

“The pandemic has affected everyone who lives in White Rock and South Surrey and this gift will make a meaningful impact in the care we can provide our patients.”


Most Read