Using an interstellar theme, the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation held its annual gala fundraiser event in 2019. (PAH Foundation photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation to finally host ‘La Dolce Vita’ gala

Event, which was supposed to be held in 2020, was postponed twice due to COVID-19

The long-awaited La Dolce Vita Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Gala will finally be staged this year after selling out two years ago.

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Gala, which is being described as a “love letter to Italy,” is to take place, in-person, at Centennial Arena on May 7.

The event, which was initially planned for 2020, had been postponed twice. This year’s event will keep the same Italian theme promised in 2020, and it’s to be executed as it was originally intended.

“The Peace Arch Hospital Gala will celebrate the lush beauty, tantalizing food, and succulent wine that goes hand-in-hand with The Sweet Life, Italian-style,” an event description reads.

However, there are some changes to the event to keep in line with provincial health orders and COVID-19 safety protocols. Every guest and volunteer, for example, must be fully vaccinated.

Most ticket buyers from 2020 kept their tickets and any seats that become available due to a conflict with the new date or vaccination status have been offered to a wait list. To join the wait list, or learn how to volunteer, visit pahfoundation.ca/gala

“If you’ve ever attended this event before, you know it’s the best party in town. We completely transform Centennial Arena into an elegant ballroom and our love letter to Italy this year will be no exception,” PAHF director of public relations Vicki Brydon said.

This year, money collected through the event will be allocated towards critically needed equipment at Peace Arch Hospital. The most recent in-person gala, held in 2019, raised $882,000.


