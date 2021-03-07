Peace Arch Hospital Foundation reaches $12 million goal

New operating suites to open this fall

The emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, B.C., in July 2020. (Black Press Media)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has reached its $12 million fundraising campaign goal for a number of new operating suites at the hospital.

In a news release issued last week, the foundation says new spacious surgical suites, patient recovery bays, and a dedicated space for cataract surgeries are now fully funded.

The fundraising campaign kicked off in 2019 and was finished early this year.

The new operating room is to meet best practice standards for modern surgical requirements and is to accommodate not only current needs, but anticipated needs for the next 20 years.

Of the $29 million cost, the foundation funded $23.5 million, including $12 million raised through the campaign.

“Our community recognized the critical need for expanded surgical capacity to efficiently care for patients in all stages of life,” said foundation executive director Stephanie Beck. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the heartfelt generosity of every single donor who made contributions, big and small. Our donors truly made this incredible milestone possible.”

Notable donors include Master Painters and Decorators Association, which donated $1.5 million, Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary with $1.5 million, and Oceana Parc with $1.2 million.

The new operating suites are scheduled to open this fall.