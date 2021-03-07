Peace Arch Hospital Foundation launches youth program

Youth in Action designed for students who want to make an impact in their community

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has launched a new youth engagement program for Grade 10-12 students in White Rock and South Surrey.

Titled Youth in Action, the program is designed for students who want to make an impact in their community, a news release said.

“The program will offer a variety of volunteer opportunities, healthy lifestyle activities, and hands-on experience in organizing, planning, and executing a fundraising event.”

The program is to include monthly meetings, featuring career workshops, job skills training and guest speakers from local organizations.

“A youth engagement program is something we’ve wanted to establish for some time now,” said PAH Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck. “We’ve had great feedback from our student event volunteers and this is an opportunity to engage them further in fundraising and the work we do to support community health.”

The free program has 18 spots available and students can apply online at pahfoundation.ca/youth until April 30. The program is to kick off in September.

Applicants must be entering Grades 10, 11, or 12 in September, and to be eligible, students must attend classes at one of the following: Semiahmoo Secondary, Elgin Park Secondary, Earl Marriott Secondary, White Rock Christian Academy, Southridge School, Saint John Paul II Academy or Grandview Heights Secondary.