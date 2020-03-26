Peace Arch Hospital Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck speaks at a 2017 groundbreaking ceremony. Wednesday, she announced a Rapid Response Grant Program, aimed at providing financial assistance during the pandemic. (File photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation launches ‘rapid response’ grant program

Funds to help White Rock & South Surrey organizations, employees offering aid in the community

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (PAHF) has launched a grant program to help local organizations and health-care employees who are “working diligently to aid our community.”

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning, the Rapid Response Grant Program was developed “to respond to the ever-changing needs of the White Rock and South Surrey community during times of uncertainty or crisis.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Grants are available to local organizations, employees of Peace Arch Hospital and Fraser Health staff working in the White Rock and South Surrey area, to provide urgently needed funding for programs, services and activities to assist in alleviating effects of events causing large-scale community impact, natural disasters and pandemics such as COVID-19, the release states.

Funding is not available to supplement payroll, operating costs, or confirmed government emergency funding or for individuals.

PAHF executive director Stephanie Beck said the “ critically-needed funds will make a huge difference for local organizations and their members who are in need at this very challenging time.”

Beck confirmed there is no per-grant cap, and no set limit on how many are available.

“It depends on the needs in the community and we will be doing ongoing assessments,” she told Peace Arch News.

The program is currently just in place for duration of the pandemic, however, the model could be used in the future, Beck added.

To apply, or for more information, visit pahfoundation.ca/rapidresponse

