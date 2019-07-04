Peace Arch Hospital Foundation discontinues Great Pumpkin Run/Walk

Participants – both costumed and not – take part in Sunday’s Great Pumpkin Run/Walk. (Fun On The Run file photo)

The Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has announced it will discontinue its Great Pumpkin Run/Walk event.

The annual event was launched in 2007 and raised nearly $740,000 for the Peace Arch Hospital, and more recently, raised funds for the White Rock’s newly-built Generations Playground.

According to a news release issued by the foundation July 4, the event was cancelled due to dwindling participation and sponsorship.

“The Great Pumpkin Run Walk had a terrific run,” foundation executive director Stephanie Beck said in the news release. “But as what typically happens over time with these peer-to-peer fundraising events, participant numbers and sponsorship tends to decline, and we were no exception. Our board felt it was the right time to retire the Run Walk so our events team can focus on other opportunities. It will always hold such fond memories for all of us at the Foundation.”

The Halloween-themed event, which at times included participation from more than 1,000 people, was held near the White Rock waterfront.

Hundreds of people dressed up in Halloween costumes for the event, which also included a haunted house, pancake breakfast and other family-oriented activities.

In 2017, the event raised more than $90,000. Last year, the event raised more than $40,000.

The foundation told PAN that it will be selling off its Halloween decorations, and other decorations not related to the event, at a “Boo-tiful Yard Sale” on July 26.

The sale, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at McCracken Courtyard at the Peace Arch Hospital. All funds raised will go towards the Generations Playground.