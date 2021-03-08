Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary to host virtual ‘Bunny Hop’

Fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 between now and April 6

Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a virtual fundraiser, the Bunny Hop, this month, in which participants are encouraged to get out and walk, run or bike a one, five or 10 km route. (Contributed photo)

The Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society’s next fundraiser – just in time for Easter – will be going virtual.

The auxiliary will host the Bunny Hop, in which participants are encouraged to collect donations and – some time between now and the end of the campaign on April 6 – then walk, run or cycle either one, five or 10 kilometres.

“Stay fit and active while staying safe. Complete your distance wherever you wish – treadmill, backyard, roads or trails,” the event website suggests.

Bunny Hop packages can be picked up April 2, between 10 a.m. and noon, at White Rock’s Centre of Active Living parking lot (1475 Anderson St.).

Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised – by both individuals and teams – best team name, and best costume. To be considered for best costume, post a photo on social media with the hashtag #pahasbunnyhop or email a photo to pahospitalauxiliary@gmail.com

The Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary was created in 1948 – before a hospital even existed in White Rock – and since then “has worked tireless to raise funds to support the hospital.” It also runs the Superfluity Thrift Shop, which has been in operation since 1950 and is currently located at 15163 Prospect Ave.

The fundraiser aims to raise $10,000, according to the official website. For more information, visit www.pahas.ca/bunnyhop



