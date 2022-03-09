Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society to host second ‘Bunny Hop’

Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary’s second annual Bunny Hop is set for the Easter long weekend, and organizers hope to host a warm-up for those who turn out on April 15, 2022 to pick up their event packages. (Contributed photo)

The Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society is hoping everybunny joins in on their next fundraiser.

The second annual Bunny Hop, set for the Easter long weekend, encourages participants to collect donations then walk, run or cycle either one, five or 10 kilometres.

Package pickup is scheduled for 10 a.m. till noon on Good Friday (April 15) – with help from Korki Klown – in the Centre for Active Living parking lot (1475 Anderson St.), and organizers hope easing pandemic restrictions will enable them to host an exercise warm-up session for those planning to embark on their “hop” immediately after.

Event spokesperson Alicia Hagerman said it’s also hoped that White Rock Youth Ambassadors will be able to help with pick-up duties as well as face painting at the family-friendly affair.

Last year’s event came in just a “hare” short of its $10,000 fundraising goal, totalling just over $7,500 after expenses.

Hagerman is hopeful this year’s effort will net the full $10,000.

“Fingers crossed. Fundraising is a challenge on all fronts for everyone through this Covid journey,” Hagerman said.

