Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society celebrates 75 years

In times of need, the right people step up to help their community.

So it was in 1948, when women in White Rock and South Surrey – rapidly growing as a year-round residential area after the Second World War – decided it had been without its own hospital for far too long, and that the time had come to do something about it.

The dedication, persistence and far-sightedness of the volunteers who began the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society is still being celebrated 75 years later – with a special anniversary dinner for auxiliary members planned for May 1 at the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club.

Actual date of the founding of the auxiliary, then known as the White Rock Hospital Society Women’s Auxiliary, was April 29, 1948.

On that day, around 25 women gathered at Alice Murray’s home on Columbia Avenue to decide on rules, fees and bylaws and a first executive – with Betty McLean as president, Dorothy Blades as a committee member and Murray as treasurer.

They were there as a result of a door-knocking campaign by Murray and Blades that had captured the attention of neighbours – in those days mainly homemakers like themselves – throughout the city.

“I did so much walking, I finally had to go to the doctor,” Murray recalled, ironically, to journalist Eileen Tuomaala some two decades later.

It wasn’t the wealthy, fair-weather visitors who contributed a quarter or 50 cents to the cause back in those days, Murray said. It was the women who lived here all year round, and who knew how critical timely care could be to loved ones, friends and neighbours who took sick or were involved in an accident.

The late Ellen Kennett, herself a former auxiliary member and president – who grew up in Cloverdale – told this reporter in 2015 that residents during the 1940s would listen fearfully at the sound of a siren-equipped private ambulance transporting a serious case over the gravel roads of South Surrey and White Rock (then still a part of Surrey), heading for New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital.

Inevitably, she added, the sound of the ambulance would be followed by the roar of a car being driven by one of the community’s first handful of doctors, Tom Blades and Al Hogg among them.

Such back-and-forth journeys were commonplace at that time, although the need for better localized care had been evident since at least the 1920s when Mrs. Gertrude MacMillan, a qualified nurse, moved to White Rock and became the assistant to Surrey Medical Officer of Health Dr. Fred D. Sinclair.

She opened her own private hospital, The Restigouche, in 1927 and ran it until her retirement in 1951, but it was mainly a convalescent home (although some 13 White Rock babies were born there). Even though the area was also served by a branch of the the Victorian Order of Nurses, the only option in serious medical cases was the Royal Columbian.

That changed in 1946 when the Royal Columbian announced it could no longer accept Surrey patients. A Surrey Hospital Society was formed, but three south-end representatives, frustrated by delays in choosing a location – particularly after provincial health officials had recommended White Rock – broke away and formed the White Rock Hospital Society in 1947.

The newly formed society faced a huge challenge in going it alone – it would have to raise $150,000 in the community, then with a population of some 6,000 – before the provincial government would approve building a hospital in White Rock.

This was the situation when the auxiliary was formed, but the mettle of the first members was soon demonstrated, forming two groups – Gage Park and Goodwill – at the first meeting, adding the groups West End, Pacific, Royal Pacific and Hilltop (subsequently the Ruth Bruels group, named for a long-time volunteer) before the end of 1948.

“We are the only hospital auxiliary that started by forming groups, and that was because of the lack of transit and unpaved roads back in 1948,” said current auxiliary president Lynne Quigley.

It made more sense for groups to be formed in each neighborhood, she said, particularly for the elderly and women with young children, and as most women didn’t work outside of the home it was easier for them to organize mini-events and drives among neighbours within a few-blocks’ radius.

And in those times, when the television era was in its infancy and home computers were the stuff of science fiction, get-togethers, pot-lucks and home-made entertainment was a vital part of the social fabric.

Teas, garden parties, bridge games, bake sales, spaghetti dinners, dances and craft sales – each of these activities could, and did, provide dollars for the cause, Quigley said.

It was a truly grass-roots organization at the time, she agreed.

“And when you look at the some of the names among the early memberships – these are some of the names of streets in White Rock to this day.”

A first big project for the auxiliary groups, a well-attended fall fair held at the recently-opened Palladium Dance Hall on Campbell River Road, filled the streamer-decorated space with booths and tables selling home-made merchandise, including baked goods, knitted items and other crafts, and served up platters of fresh-cooked food.

Murray, a member of the Gage Park group, later recalled that competition among the first groups tended to be fierce.

“Goodwill was always trying to beat us – they did so much knitting,” she said.

The competition paid off – on Nov. 15 1948 the auxiliary was able to present a first cheque, $1,000 in proceeds from the fair, to the hospital society.

It was only the first of many cheques, Quigley said, as momentum for building the hospital (particularly after the 1951 donation of land for the site by Amy Weatherby) increased.

According to Lorraine Ellenwood’s Years of Promise: White Rock 1858 – 1958, by February 1950, the contribution amount had grown to $4,000, and by the following year, as more and more groups were formed, the auxiliary felt confident pledging $1,000 per month.

Continuing enterprise, and fundraising events at the Silver Moon Dance Hall at Martin Street and Marine Drive (then Washington Avenue) helped put efforts over the top – including a 1952 musical revue Hospital Hi-Jinks staged by White Rock Players Club in collaboration with the auxiliary (in more recent years the Joy of Music concerts organized by the Kay Hogg Goodwill Group have continued the tradition of auxiliary-produced entertainments).

On Aug. 25, 1954 the hard work of many in the society and the auxiliary was rewarded when the hospital was finally opened. The facility, first known as White Rock District Hospital, subsequently became Peace Arch District Hospital, and later, simply, Peace Arch Hospital.

The auxiliary’s efforts didn’t end there, of course. Re-focused on purchasing equipment, providing patient comforts and contributing to major capital projects, it has continued to provide ‘sweat equity’ through special fundraising projects and ongoing endeavours – including the Superfluity Thrift Shop and the gift shop in the lobby of the hospital, Quigley said.

Its proud record stands at having contributed a staggering $16,105,000 to the hospital to date, and Quigley notes that, large special donations and legacy funding notwithstanding, the auxiliary – now known as the Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society continues to be the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s lead donor on capital projects.

This includes providing $1 million for the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit in 2006, $1 million to the 2009 upgrade to the Peace Arch Hospital Maternity Unit, $1.5 million to the Emergency Department extension and upgrade in 2016, and a further $1.5 million to the Operating Unit upgrade and extension in 2019.

Major equipment purchases and projects undertaken by the auxiliary over the past 75 years include a hydro therapy pool (1983-87), intensive care unit renovations (1988), surgical outpatient and daycare renovations (1989), a nuclear medicine gamma camera (1994-95), a dental clinic for residents (1998), a hair salon for residents in 2001, and a Phako machine for cataract surgery (2002).

The auxiliary has also bought three buses, she said – a bus for residents in 1998, a replacement bus in 2010, and a bus for the Peace Arch Hospital lodge, in partnership with the foundation.

The Superfluity Thrift Shop has been a crucial component in the ongoing success story of the auxiliary, said Quigley, who first became involved with the organization as an accountant in 2002, became a volunteer and ended up becoming president in 2016.

“One of the reasons for our success in fundraising is the fact that we have always owned our thrift shop,” Quigley said.

From modest beginnings in 1950 in an old house on Vidal Street owned by doctors Hogg, Blades and another partner (who provided it rent-free to the auxiliary) the thrift shop was able to move to a store on Marine Drive in 1956.

Then, when the old Vidal house was torn down in 1959, volunteer labour built a new shop on the site which became the new thrift shop for 20 years.

When that shop was sold in 1979 there was considerable controversy when the auxiliary executive decided to spend $169,000 to buy an old tire store on Prospect Avenue, Quigley said.

Renovated and reopened in 1980, it has proven to be a huge success to this day, she said.

“We could not have done what we have done without the Superfluity Shop,” Quigley said, noting that it has enabled the cash flow that allows the auxiliary to make large donations, and pay them off within one to three years.

While the auxiliary operated a gift cart at the hospital in the mid-1960s, the opening of a new six-floor wing on July 4, 1968 allowed them to open a full gift store in the main hospital lobby.

“Staffed by volunteers, it’s a bright welcoming shop with reasonably-priced giftware, clothing, purses, jewelry, candy, fresh flowers and sundries,” Quigley said.

There is no doubt that the two-and-a-half-year period of the pandemic did significantly cut into, and curtail auxiliary activities, she said.

“COVID-19 hit us hard,” she added.

It was hard to maintain membership through that period, she noted, and there has been a definite attrition rate for auxiliary groups, which once stood at 22 throughout the community.

“When I first joined the auxiliary there were 18 groups – now it’s down to seven,” she said.

Part of that was due to the pandemic, she said.

“People got out of habits of volunteering and participating. But it’s also a cultural thing – there are a lot more demands on people’s time these days.

“A lot of the generations in their 40s, 50s and 60s still try to volunteer, however – and we have a few younger ones who have returned.”

She noted that with the relaxation of regulations the Superfluity Thrift Shop and hospital gift store are fully open again and back to regular hours.

And she believes that other auxiliary initiatives will pick up as people adjust to a post-COVID world, and new members discover the benefits of volunteering, both for the community and themselves .

The community may have changed dramatically in size and variety of needs, Quigley acknowledged.

But the dedication of the auxiliary remains as shining an example of community spirit as it was in 1948 – and is likely to continue to fund the hospital for many decades yet to come, she said.



