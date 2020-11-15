Peace Arch Hospice Society executive director Amanda McNally. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Hospice Society executive director Amanda McNally. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Hospice Society names new executive director

Amanda McNally to replace retiring Beth Kish

The Peace Arch Hospice Society has a new executive director.

Following the retirement of executive director Beth Kish, the hospice announced Nov. 13 that Amanda McNally will fill her shoes.

“We would like to take this time to extend our deep appreciation and thanks to our retiring Executive Director, Beth Kish, for her exceptional leadership and support over the past six years,” said a news release from the hospice society. “Our organization has grown significantly and became stronger thanks to Beth’s commitment to our mission, vision, and values. She has touched the lives of so many people in our community, and we will be forever grateful to Beth for her many achievements.”

McNally, an Ocean Park resident, spent 10 years working for the Canadian Cancer Society. Her work at the society involved peer support, program management and annual giving.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of an organization that provides support and much-needed programs and services to members in our community,” McNally said in the release. “I am also looking forward to getting to know our incredible volunteers and supporters.”

Hospice president Jayne Pattison said the board of directors has the utmost confidence in McNally.

“We are excited to work with Amanda and wish her much success,” Pattison said in the release.

Peace Arch Hospital Society is a volunteer-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people who are on an end-of-life journey and to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

People in need of palliative or grief support can call 604-531-7484 or visit peacearchhospice.org

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives White Rock Rotary’s Paul Harris Award

Just Posted

A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale. Holiday Passport, which is being put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, offers a chance for shoppers to win a share in $1,500 worth of gift cards for local businesses. (Photo - Malin Jordan)
Holiday Passport program encourages local Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

Participants can win $1,500 in gift cards

A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Remembrance Day pictures from Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale

Event was livestreamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page

Cases are mapped by location of residence; cases with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped. Map illustrates the geographic distribution of reported cases from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. (BCCDC map)
MAP: Surrey’s home to more than 27% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

BCCDC data shows Surrey has at least 3,993 cases of COVID-19, dwarfing surrounding municipalities

Peace Arch Hospice Society executive director Amanda McNally. (Contributed photo)
Peace Arch Hospice Society names new executive director

Amanda McNally to replace retiring Beth Kish

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry with the Paul Harris Award. (Contributed photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives White Rock Rotary’s Paul Harris Award

Dr. Henry’s ‘calm, consistent message’ applauded

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
Eight Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Another 20 may have been exposed

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth group used airport hangar as clubhouse and rode segways onto runways, lawsuit claims

A legal battle has erupted over a cancelled hangar lease at Langley Regional Airport

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Most Read