Peace Arch centenary stamp hoped to notch a win

Peace Arch Stamp Club created a stamp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Peace Arch. (Contributed photo)

It’s official – there is a stamp commemorating the Peace Arch monument’s 100th anniversary.

But you won’t find it at the local post office. Fittingly, just 100 were printed for the Sept. 6 occasion, and of those, 98 were affixed to envelopes – or “covers” as they are called by those who partake in philately – and cancelled.

But Peace Arch Stamp Club president Terry Leishman is optimistic the centenary design will catch eyes at next month’s Canadian Stamp News competition; and possibly follow suit of a design submitted the year prior commemorating the club’s oldest philatelist, Alfred Bennett.

It “wiped the competition,” Leishman said.

“This year, it’s open to everyone and we’re going to submit one or two of these designs of the Peace Arch monument and hopefully we can raise some monies for senior centres,” Leishman continued.

“It’s a big deal in our little world.”

The 2021 CSN Cover Contest, launched in 2018, typically promotes National Stamp Collecting Month, which takes place in October. There are three categories this year: ‘National Stamp Collecting Month’, ‘Collector’ and ‘Club’ with top prizes in each of $150, $100 and $100, respectively. The deadline to enter is Sept. 20, and people everywhere may vote throughout October for their favourite.

Leishman popped the club’s entry in the mail on Monday (Sept. 13). Winners are to be announced online on Nov. 1.

Peace Arch Stamp Club’s submission last year was among 11 received in the ‘club’ category, which was open to Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. It commemorated the 100th birthday of Bennett, an inaugural member of the Peace Arch club and believed to be Canada’s oldest philatelist.

“He’s 101 now and still active – still buying, still selling, still trading,” Leishman said. “We’ve got a real feather in our hat with this guy.”

Leishman anticipates there will be more entries this year, due to the entry field being expanded worldwide.

He noted the club, with 65 members, is B.C.’s most active. In addition to raising funds for local charities – more than $13,500 in the past 12 years alone – it also promotes the hobby among youth worldwide.

Most recently, the club donated 10,000 stamps to a young collector in the Philippines, who started a stamp club at his elementary school on the island of Samar.

The appreciation expressed is “so rewarding,” Leishman said.

Anyone who has collections they would like to donate to the club is invited to email mcjardine@telus.net or toymaker@hotmail.ca. For more information about the club, visit peacearchstampclub.com

