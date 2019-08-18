Paws for a Cause to be held in South Surrey

Paws for a Cause is to take place in Surrey next month. (File photo)

A festival to celebrate our four-legged friends is to take place at Crescent Park (2585 – 132 Street) next month.

The BC SPCA Paws for a Cause is to be held on Sept. 8.

The event raises funds for the SPCA to fight animal cruelty and support animals in need.

Featuring a BBQ, dog-friendly beer garden, ‘nose-work demonstrations,’ community vendors and more, the festival is to take place from 11-4 p.m.

The event features a 3.5 kilometre walk. Registration for the walk is to begin at 11 a.m., with the walk starting at 1 p.m.

Walk registration fee is $20 for adult. $10 for youth and free for youth if they do not want a ‘walk bib.’

As of Sunday (Aug. 18) morning, the event raised $6,465 of its $35,000 goal.

For more information about the event, and to register, visit walk.spca.bc.ca/surrey