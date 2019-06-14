Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s graduating class brought their dogs to class on Friday, June 14 as a grad prank. (@MudgeTeachers / Twitter)

‘Pawfect’ Prank: Lord Tweedsmuir grads bring pups to class

Cloverdale students bring their dogs to class for 2019 grad prank

It was the pawfect prank.

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s graduating class brought their dogs to class on Friday, June 14, for their grad prank.

The dogs attended classes with the students, and joined in on a group photo in the cafeteria at lunchtime.

Last year, LTSS grads pulled off a parking prank, blocking off the lot to staff and teachers.


