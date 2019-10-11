Paul Bennett honoured at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation awards

Cloverdale man, murdered in June 2018, was one of a number of people to be honoured

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation paid tribute to a number of its supporters last month acknowledging their “extraordinary contributions” to the health and wellness of the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett, who was a Peace Arch Hospital operating room nurse department manager, was one of the individuals honoured at the Friends of the Foundation awards, held Sept. 25 at Morgan Creek Golf Club.

The awards celebrated six individuals, one business and one secondary school. More than 100 people attended the event.

Bennett was shot to death in June 2018 in what police described as a case of mistaken identity. Charges have not yet been laid for his murder.

“Paul Bennett was an integral and longstanding member of Peace Arch Hospital’s surgical team and loved being a nurse in the OR. His colleagues were his extended family and his patients were his passion,” foundation officials wrote in a news release.

“He was a strong supporter of the Foundation, frequently volunteering his time to speak with donors and participate in tours and fundraising campaigns.”

Other award recipients included longtime donors Steven and Karen McDonald; surgeon and Peace Arch Hospital medical director Dr. Jean Lauzon; foundation volunteer Jennifer Bishop; Univision Financial Services Limited CEO Jimmy Wang; Whitecliff Retirement Residence; and Elgin Park Secondary.

