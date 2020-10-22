Participants in the annual Ride For Refuge charity event bike in front of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. The event raised $15,000. (Photo submitted: Beverly Rennicks)

Participants in the annual Ride For Refuge charity event bike in front of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. The event raised $15,000. (Photo submitted: Beverly Rennicks)

Participants raise more than $15,000 in local Ride for Refuge

Cloverdale Community Kitchen raised $5,000 more than last year

By Bella Hachey

This year’s annual Ride for Refuge was all about creativity, according to Courtney van den Boogaard.

“Some people decided to add (us) to their bike route to say hi to the people at the kitchen,” said van den Boogaard, director of communications for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK). “Others posted on social media.”

The annual Ride For Refuge—a nationwide event—took place locally at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. According to rideforrefuge.org, the event raises money for “organizations whose commitment and work transforms peoples’ lives.”

“We had 13 charities involved this year, but we usually have more,” explained van den Boogaard. “Some decided not to do it at all, but we had 160 people—most did it virtually.”

SEE ALSO: Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

SEEALSO: VIDEO: Langley Ride for Refuge raises over $73,000

Those 13 charities raised more than $79,000 throughout the Fraser Valley. During the 2019 Ride for Refuge, 21 charities in the Fraser Valley raised $145,762.

Of the $79,000 for 2020, CCK raised $15,000 of that total, which was $5,000 more than last year.

“I’m shocked at how much more we raised this year because of the pandemic,” added van den Boogaard. “I’m amazed at how much the community came together.”

Ride for Refuge is in it’s third year in Cloverdale. This year, more than 4,000 riders in dozens of communities across Canada raised more than $2.1 million.

Ride for Refuge started in 2004 in Ontario and had just 25 cyclists.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ROTARY ROUNDUP: Rotary scores a hole-in-one for community

Just Posted

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau, in front of the mostly empty shelves after a break-in at its toy depot last December. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Thieves ruin old Stardust building for Surrey Christmas Bureau, depot site needed ‘immediately’

‘We’re looking for a Christmas miracle’

The White Birch proposal for a six-storey rental-only building for 1485 Fir St. (at the corner of Fir Street and Russell Avenue) will proceed to a public hearing on Nov. 23, following a split vote at White Rock council. Contributed rendering
White Rock 80-unit rental-only project goes to public hearing

Six-storey, mid-rise building planned to boost affordable housing stock

Jeremiah Salahub, 41, (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP looking for man reported missing in Newton

Jeremiah Salahub, 41, was last seen 3 p.m. Oct. 21, at 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Participants in the annual Ride For Refuge charity event bike in front of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. The event raised $15,000. (Photo submitted: Beverly Rennicks)
Participants raise more than $15,000 in local Ride for Refuge

Cloverdale Community Kitchen raised $5,000 more than last year

Surrey police investigate multiple stabbings at a Newton townhouse on Tuesday (Oct 20). IHIT says a man from Newton named Harpreet Singh has been charged. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Surrey townhouse stabbings

Police say fight among family members lead to stabbings of woman, toddler and man

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Possible wet snow, cooler-than-usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $2.55 million. (@Canucks Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks agree to two-year deal

Two sides avoid arbitration, Virtanen will receive average annual salary of $2.55 million

Most Read