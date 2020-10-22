Participants raise more than $15,000 in local Ride for Refuge

Participants in the annual Ride For Refuge charity event bike in front of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. The event raised $15,000. (Photo submitted: Beverly Rennicks)

By Bella Hachey

This year’s annual Ride for Refuge was all about creativity, according to Courtney van den Boogaard.

“Some people decided to add (us) to their bike route to say hi to the people at the kitchen,” said van den Boogaard, director of communications for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK). “Others posted on social media.”

The annual Ride For Refuge—a nationwide event—took place locally at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. According to rideforrefuge.org, the event raises money for “organizations whose commitment and work transforms peoples’ lives.”

“We had 13 charities involved this year, but we usually have more,” explained van den Boogaard. “Some decided not to do it at all, but we had 160 people—most did it virtually.”

Those 13 charities raised more than $79,000 throughout the Fraser Valley. During the 2019 Ride for Refuge, 21 charities in the Fraser Valley raised $145,762.

Of the $79,000 for 2020, CCK raised $15,000 of that total, which was $5,000 more than last year.

“I’m shocked at how much more we raised this year because of the pandemic,” added van den Boogaard. “I’m amazed at how much the community came together.”

Ride for Refuge is in it’s third year in Cloverdale. This year, more than 4,000 riders in dozens of communities across Canada raised more than $2.1 million.

Ride for Refuge started in 2004 in Ontario and had just 25 cyclists.



