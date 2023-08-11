Parkinson Superwalk’s ‘lovely, supportive environment’ returning to White Rock

A couple hundred people attended the Parkinson SuperWalk in White Rock Sept. 10, 2017 raising more than $36,000. The walk is back this year on Sept. 10 to raise awareness about the disease. (FILE - Kim Short, 3 Blondies Photography)

A walk to raise awareness and money for Parkinson’s disease – including research into a cure – is returning to White Rock next month.

Marking White Rock’s eighth walk, this year’s Parkinson Superwalk in the seaside city will feature three different walk options, each catered to different mobility levels.

Last year’s fundraiser raised about $20,000 with upwards of 150 people participating, according to Liz Holroyd, who created White Rock’s walk after being diagnosed with the disease in 2010, at the age of 50.

RELATED: White Rock resident bringing Parkinson SuperWalk back to the city, raising awareness about disease

“I was really pleased to see that turnout, particularly after COVID with everything going up in price. It makes it hard to fundraise when things are getting more expensive,” Holroyd said.

The walk is well-established in the city, and Holroyd was pleased to share that it has raised a grand total of $160,000 so far in its eight years.

“When I’m walking around here sometimes people go ‘There’s the Parkinson’s lady’ and I go ‘Yes, that’s me!’” she said with a laugh.

After a couple years going virtual, it was nice for the community to get together last year for the return to in-person, Holroyd added.

“For the people who come, for the people with Parkinson’s and their families, it’s a really lovely, supportive environment.

“For a lot of people who have been newly diagnosed that come out with their families, they feel like there’s people out here that are going through the same things as they are. They don’t feel as alone and broken after they leave, because it’s scary when you get diagnosed.”

Some of the programs available through Parkinson Society of B.C. that moved online are still offered virtually, such as different exercise classes.

“It was really great for people with Parkinson’s who find it difficult to get out out of their homes and go to programs,” Holroyd explained.

Kintec Footwear and Orthotics storefront’s parking lot in White Rock, at 15185 Russell Ave., will be the starting location of the local Superwalk, which will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Registration is available on the Parkinson Superwalk website, but will also be available on walk day, starting at 9 a.m.

Holroyd will lead one of three walks, while a shorter, flat walk will also be available for people with mobility challenges. A running route will also go at the same time, so individuals and teams can choose the one that suits them best.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserSurreyWhite Rock