Patricia Mulvaney’s vehicle with some of the food items donated to her collection effort in the Mount Olive Lutheran Church parking lot. (Contributed photo)

Parking-lot collection effort resumes at South Surrey church

Food items, men’s clothing sought

Following a temporary hiatus, a drive-thru collection effort is resuming this week in the Mount Olive Lutheran Church (2350 148 St.) parking lot in South Surrey.

The initiative, started by Patricia Mulvaney in May, collects food and clothing items for distribution by Surrey Urban Mission Society.

It was put on hold two weeks ago “out of an abundance of caution,” as COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

READ MORE: Pandemic stymies weekly South Surrey collection effort – temporarily

Mulvaney said Monday (Nov. 30) that items will once again be accepted every Tuesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., as of tomorrow (Dec. 1).

“We are happy to be back and available to collect useful items for the good people of Surrey Urban Mission,” Mulvaney confirmed.

Changes to the drive include a request for only men’s clothing, as well as individual snack/food items.

There are also changes to the drop-off procedures, including that donors have masks on when an attendant approaches their vehicle to accept donations; and, that donors remain in their vehicles.

Men’s clothing currently needed includes shoes (sizes 8-12), sweaters and other warm items and pants (sizes 30-38).

Food items sought include eggs, large tins of coffee, fresh vegetables and juice boxes.

Anyone with questions may call or text Mulvaney at 604-786-4711.


