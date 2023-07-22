Park litter frustrates South Surrey retiree

Gary Reitmayer has been quietly picking up litter left in and around South Surrey Athletic Park for a number of years, but says a mess he found following a recent youth soccer tournament drove him to speak up. (Contributed photo) Gary Reitmayer is frustrated by the amount of litter left behind by users of South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gary Reitmayer photo) Gary Reitmayer is frustrated by the amount of litter left behind by users of South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gary Reitmayer photo) Gary Reitmayer is frustrated by the amount of litter left behind by users of South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gary Reitmayer photo)

South Surrey resident Gary Reitmayer has a simple message for those who enjoy all that the city’s parks and natural spaces have to offer: clean up after yourselves.

It doesn’t sound like a lot to ask, and yet…

“I think (those who leave litter in their wake) fail to recognize that other people use the park behind them,” Reitmayer said.

“It’s a little frustrating.”

Reitmayer said he started picking up trash in and around South Surrey Athletic Park – located west of 148 Street between 20 and 24 Avenues – about four years ago, after he retired and noticed it during daily treks through its trails or to the rec centre.

He’d see furniture and bags of garbage that had been thoughtlessly dumped, and noticed damaged or fallen trees, as well as areas and equipment that needed attending to. Familiar with the City of Surrey website, he created a MySurrey account and began submitting work requests, in an effort to have the various issues addressed.

He said he made so many requests that a park supervisor reached out and invited him to officially volunteer, explaining that that was a way he could truly make a difference – and he has.

Since signing up, Reitmayer has logged around 200 hours and cleared around 250 bag-fulls of garbage from the area.

He said he’s more than happy to do his part – “it makes me feel better that I’m doing something for the community” – but said it’s frustrating just how much mess park visitors create and then just walk away from, despite the presence of multiple yellow-and-black garbage cans.

Some people he encounters are “very quick to point out where the garbage is,” he noted. But when he asks them what they did about it, “they look at you like you’ve got arms growing out of your head.”

Reitmayer said the littering issue is especially prevalent following organized events.

He pointed to a youth soccer tournament on the July long weekend as a recent example. Featuring food vendors, the facility was bustling throughout, but days later, Reitmayer found litter “scattered everywhere.” The fallout included everything from energy-bar wrappers and zip ties to single-use plastic beverage containers and papers with game-strategy information.

“It’s nice that kids are being taught soccer… but where’s the education part about taking care of the earth?” he said.

Reitmayer also noted that if the event was held with the city’s permission – which is required to sell refreshments and such within a park – bylaws were not followed or enforced.

Instead, “people coming two days later are expected to sit in the garbage,” he said.

“These are areas that we’re all supposed to be able to use and enjoy.”

A statement from the city’s parks, recreation and culture department confirms organizers of all outdoor sports tournaments are responsible for clearing litter and refuse that is created during their events, and that failure to comply “typically results in the City holding back a portion of the tournament organizer’s security deposit.”

“Staff conduct post tournament site inspections to ascertain if deposit funds are to be held back for remedial clean up by City staff or a contractor,” the statement adds.

Additional information at surrey.ca notes single-use plastics, Styrofoam, balloons and confetti are not allowed.

Further, everyone who visits any park is expected to “pack out all of your waste.”

“This includes food wrappers and packaging, food scraps, take-out containers and pizza boxes,” site information continues.

Photos Reitmayer posts to Instagram (@trashtripper) make it clear many are not getting the message.

The bottom line for the retiree is, it’s about respecting and caring for the world around us. And it’s incumbent on parents, coaches and other adults to instill such values in children and youth, and to put those actions into play themselves, he said.

For information on volunteering to help take care of Surrey parks, visit surrey.ca/about-surrey/volunteering

