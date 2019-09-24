Eleven-year-old Panorama Ridge resident Sia Sidhu raised $9,200 for B.C. Children’s Hospital through a ‘Burger Shack’ event on Sept. 14. (Contributed photo)

Panorama Ridge girl raises $9,200 for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Sia Sidhu’s burger sale held earlier this month at her Surrey home

A burger fundraiser organized by an 11-year-old Panorama Ridge resident has raised more than $9,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the home of Sia Sidhu, a Colebrook Elementary student, Sia’s Burger Shack raised a total of $9,200 through burger sales, donations and tickets sold for prize draws.

Proceeds from the one-day event will be donated to the hospital’s neuromuscular disease department.

“We were very overwhelmed by the love and support,” Sia’s mom Eka told Peace Arch News in an email.

The burger-shack event was the latest fundraiser for Sia, who has made the event an annual one. Starting at just six years old, the Surrey youngster has raised money for various causes through lemonade stands, ice-cream sales and a hot-dog stand, which last year raised $5,000 for children’s hospital’s cancer ward.

“These acts of kindness make her extremely happy,” Eka told PAN prior to this year’s event.

