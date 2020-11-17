Pandemic stymies weekly South Surrey collection effort – temporarily

Patricia Mulvaney’s vehicle with some of the food items donated to her collection effort in the Mount Olive Lutheran Church parking lot. The weekly collection effort has been put on hold ‘until further notice.’ (Contributed photo)

As COVID-19 cases continue to ramp up in Surrey, the driving force behind a weekly effort to help support the city’s most vulnerable says it’s time to take a temporary break from her drive-thru collection endeavour.

The hiatus of the food and clothing drive is effective immediately and being done “out of an abundance of caution,” Patricia Mulvaney told Peace Arch News Tuesday (Nov. 17).

Mulvaney has been accepting donations for Surrey Urban Mission Society every Tuesday morning since May, stationing herself in the parking lot of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, on 148 Street near 24 Avenue. She expanded the effort in October to include winter clothing.

The response from the community has enabled Mulvaney to deliver multiple van-fulls of food and clothing to the Whalley-based organization.

The decision to put it on hold was not made lightly – the need has anything but diminished. It was made just a few hours after B.C.’s provincial health officer announced on Monday (Nov. 16) that B.C. had logged a record 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend – the majority of which were in the Fraser Health region.

While the word couldn’t be spread in time to stop some from stopping by Tuesday (Nov. 17) morning – $100 worth of food was dropped off at the church door – Mulvaney suggests that until further notice, anyone with clothing to donate take it to either the Salvation Army, at 1327 Johnston Rd. between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or World Serve, at 1524 Foster St., between 10 and 10:30 a.m. (for the latter, call ahead, 778-294-6800).

For food donations, she suggests dropping it off to Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food, at 2343 156 St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Monetary donations can be made online at CanadaHelps.org (search ‘SUMS’ under charity), or by cheque payable to Surrey Urban Mission. The latter may be mailed to SUMS at 10776 King George Blvd.

Anyone with questions may call or text her at 604-786-4711.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CoronavirusHomelessnessSurreyWhite Rock