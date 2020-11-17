Patricia Mulvaney’s vehicle with some of the food items donated to her collection effort in the Mount Olive Lutheran Church parking lot. The weekly collection effort has been put on hold ‘until further notice.’ (Contributed photo)

Patricia Mulvaney’s vehicle with some of the food items donated to her collection effort in the Mount Olive Lutheran Church parking lot. The weekly collection effort has been put on hold ‘until further notice.’ (Contributed photo)

Pandemic stymies weekly South Surrey collection effort – temporarily

Patricia Mulvaney offers options for food, clothing, financial donations during hiatus

As COVID-19 cases continue to ramp up in Surrey, the driving force behind a weekly effort to help support the city’s most vulnerable says it’s time to take a temporary break from her drive-thru collection endeavour.

The hiatus of the food and clothing drive is effective immediately and being done “out of an abundance of caution,” Patricia Mulvaney told Peace Arch News Tuesday (Nov. 17).

Mulvaney has been accepting donations for Surrey Urban Mission Society every Tuesday morning since May, stationing herself in the parking lot of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, on 148 Street near 24 Avenue. She expanded the effort in October to include winter clothing.

The response from the community has enabled Mulvaney to deliver multiple van-fulls of food and clothing to the Whalley-based organization.

The decision to put it on hold was not made lightly – the need has anything but diminished. It was made just a few hours after B.C.’s provincial health officer announced on Monday (Nov. 16) that B.C. had logged a record 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend – the majority of which were in the Fraser Health region.

READ MORE: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

While the word couldn’t be spread in time to stop some from stopping by Tuesday (Nov. 17) morning – $100 worth of food was dropped off at the church door – Mulvaney suggests that until further notice, anyone with clothing to donate take it to either the Salvation Army, at 1327 Johnston Rd. between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or World Serve, at 1524 Foster St., between 10 and 10:30 a.m. (for the latter, call ahead, 778-294-6800).

For food donations, she suggests dropping it off to Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food, at 2343 156 St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Monetary donations can be made online at CanadaHelps.org (search ‘SUMS’ under charity), or by cheque payable to Surrey Urban Mission. The latter may be mailed to SUMS at 10776 King George Blvd.

Anyone with questions may call or text her at 604-786-4711.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHomelessnessSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s 2020 Community Leader Award winners to be revealed online

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP composite sketch
Surrey RCMP issues ‘stranger danger’ warning after man in Newton asks child into woods

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said this happened shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 7600-block of 125th Street

Cartoon image of Surrey-raised rapper Merkules in video for the song “Apply Pressure,” posted to Youtube.com.
Surrey-raised rapper Merkules hits home with new album, which he’s posted to YouTube

‘I don’t care if you steal it either, as long as you’re listening,’ he says

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC) COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

Surrey Board of Trade calls for mask mandate in B.C. amid rising cases

Graph showing locations of where the COVID-19 virus is being transmitted. (BCCDC graph)
COVID-19: BCCDC illustrates most common “exposure settings”

Surrey leads province in COVID-19 cases

Map shows power outages in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, on bchydro.com.
Surrey map turns red with power outages caused by wind storm

Updates are posted to bchydro.com

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Gary Hee with some of the election signs from the Oct. 24 B.C. election and some of the planter boxes they became (Courtesy Gary Hee)
B.C. election signs transformed into planters by Langley recycling advocate

Gary Hee thinks signs shouldn’t be dumped in landfills

One person was wounded in a shooting incident at the Sandman in Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

One person was wounded

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Most Read