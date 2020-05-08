Residents of Whitecliff Retirement Residence in South Surrey are looking forward to a socially distanced Mother’s Day concert. (Contributed photo)

Pandemic protocols won’t quash Mother’s Day at South Surrey retirement residence

Concert, virtual visits lined up for Whitecliff residents

Staff and residents at a South Surrey retirement residence aren’t about to let the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Mother’s Day.

In fact, plans are in place to ensure this Sunday (May 10) is both special and safe.

“We’re really excited,” Whitecliff sales consultant Kristina Sinclair said Wednesday.

Lined up for 1:30 p.m. is an outdoor concert in the driveway of the 15501 16 Ave. complex, featuring Cheek to Cheek. The group will perform from a small bandstand and residents who partake will do so while maintaining a social distance. Others will watch from their patios, Sinclair said.

“Our residents are huge on music,” Sinclair said, explaining that pre-pandemic, such entertainment occurred “at least” twice a week, including during the Friday happy hour.

Having that gap has “been really hard,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘We saw it when it was at its best’

“They still go out for walks, but we’ve had to shut down our dining room, recreation can’t be more than four or five people, our hairdresser can’t be here… they’re adapting, which is fantastic, but it’s hard on them.”

It made Mother’s Day of particular concern to staff, Sinclair said, so extra time was spent planning for how it could unfold.

In addition to the concert, a virtual lounge is to be set up where residents can have a 15-minute “visit” with family via FaceTime, Zoom or other online platform. Sinclair said an empty room is being converted to create the venue, with five-minute windows between the meetings to give staff time to ensure everything is properly wiped down and ready for the next resident.

While Sunday’s event is mainly for residents, Sinclair said others who wish to enjoy the music are welcome to do so – but from a distance.

“If people show up, we’re always, ‘the more the merrier.’ We may get them to kind of stand off to the side, or they could do it like a drive-in, park across the street,” she said.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirusSeniorsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP look to identify robbery suspect

Incident happened in the 5900-block of 168th Street, police say

COVID CRUNCH: Agencies uniting to ensure pets are fed

Surrey SPCA, Langley Animal Protection Society, and food banks offering sustenance for dogs and cats

Delta reopens sport courts, other outdoor amenities

Playgrounds, skate and bike parks, outdoor pools, outdoor fitness classes to remain closed for now

Surrey Schools looking to ‘balance’ face-to-face, remote learning: superintendent

Jordan Tinney says there will be a ‘significant shift’ after May long weekend

Pandemic protocols won’t quash Mother’s Day at South Surrey retirement residence

Concert, virtual visits lined up for Whitecliff residents

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

TransLink scraps layoffs impacting 1,500 employees amid emergency provincial funding

B.C. government pledges public transit will be key to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Family, police confirm boyfriend of missing woman from Hope-area is dead

Searches and fundraising are ongoing to scour areas Parisian was known to frequent

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Most Read