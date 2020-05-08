Pandemic protocols won’t quash Mother’s Day at South Surrey retirement residence

Residents of Whitecliff Retirement Residence in South Surrey are looking forward to a socially distanced Mother’s Day concert. (Contributed photo)

Staff and residents at a South Surrey retirement residence aren’t about to let the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Mother’s Day.

In fact, plans are in place to ensure this Sunday (May 10) is both special and safe.

“We’re really excited,” Whitecliff sales consultant Kristina Sinclair said Wednesday.

Lined up for 1:30 p.m. is an outdoor concert in the driveway of the 15501 16 Ave. complex, featuring Cheek to Cheek. The group will perform from a small bandstand and residents who partake will do so while maintaining a social distance. Others will watch from their patios, Sinclair said.

“Our residents are huge on music,” Sinclair said, explaining that pre-pandemic, such entertainment occurred “at least” twice a week, including during the Friday happy hour.

Having that gap has “been really hard,” she said.

“They still go out for walks, but we’ve had to shut down our dining room, recreation can’t be more than four or five people, our hairdresser can’t be here… they’re adapting, which is fantastic, but it’s hard on them.”

It made Mother’s Day of particular concern to staff, Sinclair said, so extra time was spent planning for how it could unfold.

In addition to the concert, a virtual lounge is to be set up where residents can have a 15-minute “visit” with family via FaceTime, Zoom or other online platform. Sinclair said an empty room is being converted to create the venue, with five-minute windows between the meetings to give staff time to ensure everything is properly wiped down and ready for the next resident.

While Sunday’s event is mainly for residents, Sinclair said others who wish to enjoy the music are welcome to do so – but from a distance.

“If people show up, we’re always, ‘the more the merrier.’ We may get them to kind of stand off to the side, or they could do it like a drive-in, park across the street,” she said.

