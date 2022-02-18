Prize winners in the annual Peace Arch News/White Rock Rotary Club Essay Writing Contest are (left to right) third prize winner Naveen Sharma, first prize winner Cabrinha Clark and second prize winner Miranda Newell. (Paige Whittingham photo)

PAN-White Rock Rotary Club essay winners recognized

Earl Marriott students receive cash prizes for opinion pieces

Students of Earl Marriott Secondary who won prizes in the 2021 annual Peace Arch News/Rotary Club of White Rock Essay Writing Contest were officially recognized on Feb. 7, in a presentation from creative writing instructor Bev Schellenberg.

Marriott was the only area secondary school that participated in the 2021 contest, which was unfortunately disrupted by COVID-19 protocols. As in previous years, students were encouraged to write opinion pieces inspired by news items they read in the PAN.

First prize of $1,000 went to Cabrinha Clark for her article ‘South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receive $50,000 grant for wetland protection’.

Second prize of $500 was received by Miranda Newell for her piece ‘Lost Sense of Morality Within the Surrey Police Force’.

Third place prize of $300 went to Naveen Sharma for ‘Frontline Workers Deserve a Medal’.

