PAN-White Rock Rotary Club essay winners recognized

Students of Earl Marriott Secondary who won prizes in the 2021 annual Peace Arch News/Rotary Club of White Rock Essay Writing Contest were officially recognized on Feb. 7, in a presentation from creative writing instructor Bev Schellenberg.
Marriott was the only area secondary school that participated in the 2021 contest, which was unfortunately disrupted by COVID-19 protocols. As in previous years, students were encouraged to write opinion pieces inspired by news items they read in the PAN.
First prize of $1,000 went to Cabrinha Clark for her article ‘South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receive $50,000 grant for wetland protection’.
Second prize of $500 was received by Miranda Newell for her piece ‘Lost Sense of Morality Within the Surrey Police Force’.
Third place prize of $300 went to Naveen Sharma for ‘Frontline Workers Deserve a Medal’.