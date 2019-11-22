Surrey RCMP Cst. Mick Gill and volunteer Cheryl Reid chat with a shopper – and hand out a promotional stress ball – at Thrifty Foods in Morgan Crossing during a previous year’s Pack the Police Car event. This year, it comes to South Surrey on Nov. 28. (File photo)

‘Pack the Police Car’ returns to Surrey

Five-event holiday effort starts Saturday (Nov. 23), supports area food banks

The Surrey RCMP is continuing a tradition of helping Surrey food banks through the holiday season.

The “Pack the Police Car” campaign – in which dates and locations are organized to give community members opportunity to help fill a squad car with non-perishable food items and cash – features five events throughout the city, with the first set for this weekend.

From 2-6 p.m., officers and volunteers will be at the Save-On-Foods in Cloverdale, at 18710 Fraser Hwy.

The second event is set for Nov. 28 in South Surrey, when donations will be welcomed from 4-8 p.m. at the Southpoint Exchange Save-On location (3033 152 St.).

After that, the campaign moves to Newton (4-8 p.m. Nov. 29, at the 7320 King George Blvd. Save-On), City Centre/Whalley (4-8 p.m. Dec. 19, at the 10312 King George Blvd. Save-On), then Fleetwood (4-8 p.m. Dec. 19, at the 9014 152 St. Save-On).

The community has responded generously to the campaign over the years, providing “tons of food and thousands of dollars in support of our local food banks,” according to a news release issued Thursday.

Donations support the Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank and the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program, the release notes.

“On behalf of Surrey RCMP I want to thank you our residents for their continued generosity in support of those less fortunate in our community,” Insp. Wendy Mehat said in the release. “With your generous donations, we can help our local food banks ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

Items welcomed for donation include grocery gift cards and monetary donations, as well as non-perishables such as canned protein, canned fruit and vegetables, meals in a tin, wholegrain rice, pasta and pasta sauces, healthy canned soup and baby formula. The Surrey Food Bank also accepts general baby supplies for its Tiny Bundles program.

