Owner of 50-year-old wedding band found near Peace Arch Park sought

South Surrey’s Kevin McAlpin is hoping to reunite this 50-year-old wedding ring with its rightful owner. (Contributed photo)

It looks like it’s been put through the wringer, but Kevin McAlpin says he’s confident the wedding ring he found near Peace Arch Park last weekend is important to somebody nonetheless.

McAlpin, a South Surrey resident, said he found the ring – a men’s gold band – in the middle of 0 Avenue, between 170 and 171 Streets, on Tuesday (Dec. 1) afternoon, while out for a walk with his wife and baby.

“I was about to kick it because I thought it was a piece of metal that would puncture someone’s tire,” McAlpin told Peace Arch News Thursday (Dec. 3).

On closer examination, he realized the squished “metal” was more than it first appeared to be.

“There’s engravings on the inside with names and an anniversary date,” McAlpin said, noting the names Jack and Wilma are part of the inscription. “I’m pretty sure it’s important to somebody because it’s from 1969.”

McAlpin said his own efforts in the days since to locate the owner – including Facebook searches and inquiring with White Rock’s Ring Finder founder, who has made a career out of locating lost rings – McAlpin asked PAN to help spread the word.

He believes the ring may have been dropped by someone as they loaded or unloaded their vehicle for a visit at Peace Arch Park. The park has been a popular site for Canadians and Americans who have been separated by the pandemic restrictions to meet up.

“A lot of people on 0 Ave.… they’ll go and load up their vehicles or unload them to go into Peace Arch Park, where everyone’s tenting out,” McAlpin said. “They park in the middle of the road and it might have slipped off someone’s finger.”

Anyone who believes the ring to be theirs – and can prove it by providing the date it bears to McAlpin – or who can connect McAlpin to its rightful owner, may contact him at at 778-867-9990.

