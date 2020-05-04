Staff at White Rock Seniors Village say thanks for the outpouring of support received from the community. (Contributed photo)

‘Outpouring of love and support’ at White Rock retirement residence

Recognition of sacrifices appreciated: community relations manager

Staff at White Rock Seniors Village have extended an all-caps thanks to the community for the “outpouring” of support received in recent weeks.

Donations ranging from hand-sewn masks and chocolates to flower arrangements, puzzles, full-face coverings and pizza have been dropped off to the 1183 Maple St. retirement residence, and the gesture “means the world to us,” a message posted to the facility’s website states.

“We are learning how to do things differently now; how to be safe at work; how best to protect our residents and seniors in our community; how to spend time differently with our families; how to shop! Your donation brings a smile to our faces and we know that our community cares about us.”

READ MORE: Singing from the street: ‘Elvis’ gives South Surrey seniors a show

Community relations manager Si Cussen said the items – all delivered to the front door due to visitation restrictions in place due to the pandemic – were contributed by a slew of people and organizations, including local Rotary clubs and politicians, church groups and more.

“Everything has been donated with love and support,” Cussen told Peace Arch News by email. “In this really difficult time, it is nice to know that the efforts and sacrifices we are making are recognized and appreciated by our community.”

