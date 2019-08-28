‘Our largest yet’: Fleetwood Festival returns to the Surrey neighbourhood on Sept. 7

Francis Park and Fleetwood Community Centre will be busy on Saturday, Sept. 7 during another Fleetwood Festival.

Admission is free at the the 21st annual community event, held at 15971 83rd Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This beloved community festival is home to many cultural performances, family-friendly activities, interactive booths ran by local businesses and organizations, and more,” says an event post on the city’s website.

“This year the festival will feature more than 60 booths led by local businesses and organizations featuring interactive activities. This will be our largest festival yet!”

For 2019, entertainers include ventriloquist Norma McKnight, Steel School of Irish Dance and local Celtic-folk favourite Pat Chessell. Attractions include a giant obstacle course, paddleboats, trackless train and bouncy castles.

“Don’t forget to head inside to our Surrey Youth Talent Showcase where we will have local youth performing and showcasing all that Surrey youth have to offer. Applications are still open until Sept. 2.”

For more details, call 604-501-5032 or email fleetwoodfestival@surrey.ca.

Later on Sept. 7, a second annual “Movie Night in Fleetwood” will feature a screening of E.T. The Extraterrestrial, with activities starting at 6:30 p.m. The event, at Francis Park, is hosted by Fleetwood Business Improvement Association (BIA), with music and movie trivia, prizes, and free refreshments. The movie will start at dusk.