‘Our 104 residents were in awe’: Mobile light display rolls to retirement homes in Surrey

A new outdoor mobile light display has been rolled out by the City of Surrey and partners, in an effort to bring some joy to seniors over the holidays.

For the month of December, a flat-bed trailer decorated with festive lights will tour around Surrey, “stopping at various retirement residences to help brighten winter celebrations safely for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

It’s all part of the city’s “Light Where You Live” campaign.

The truck, wired with help from MK Illuminations and Cobra Electric, first visited Chartwell Imperial Place retirement home in Whalley on Wednesday (Dec. 9). “Our 104 residents were in awe when they light up the beautiful display last night,” said Nicola Romaniuk, retirement living consultant.

Surrey’s #LightWhereYouLive campaign encourages residents “to brighten Surrey this winter by installing seasonal lights at home and sharing on social media, as part of a contest on social media platforms.

“Between November 21 and December 20 Surrey residents are invited to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #LightWhereYouLive,” says a post on surrey.ca. “A draw will be done each week for a prize from one of the participating Surrey Store to Door businesses.”

MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond.

Due to COVID-19 the Bear Creek Lights event will not be taking place this year. Instead, smaller seasonal light displays have been lit throughout Surrey at the following parks:

• Newton Athletic Park

• Bear Creek Park Entrance

• South Surrey Athletic Park (the Forever Garden next to the South Surrey Arena, also 20 Avenue West of 148)

Also check out these other local light highlights:

• Beecher Place Wrapped Tree – 12160 Beecher Street

• Civic Plaza Tree

• Hawthorne Square and Downtown Cloverdale – 176 and 57A Avenue



