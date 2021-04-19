O’Toole to chat with Cloverdale Chamber

Q&A is a ‘nooner’ and will run from 12 to 12:45 pm.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will chat with the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce April 23.

Scotty Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director, said participants must pre-register for the Zoom session through the Chamber’s website.

“We will have an opportunity to hear his position on economic recovery during the pandemic and his thoughts on the recovery road post-pandemic.”

Wheatley added that Kirk Lapointe, the publisher/editor for BIV Media Group, will moderate the Zoom chat.

“This works better to avoid the core work hours,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley also asked that questions be emailed in advance via swheatley@cloverdalechamber.ca.

O’Toole has served as leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Official Opposition since Aug. 24, 2020.

COVID SURVEY

Meantime the B.C. Chamber of Commerce has launched a “Pulse Check” survey in an effort to understand how businesses continue “to be impacted during this critical time.”

Feedback from the survey will be shared with the government, but responses are confidential and personal information will not be given out.

The survey can be found by visiting bcmindreader.com/c/r/bc-covid-pulsecheck2021-general.



