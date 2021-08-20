Ayden McKillop in the shirt he designed in support of the Osoyoos fire department (Junction 3 Coffeehouse/Facebook)

Ayden McKillop in the shirt he designed in support of the Osoyoos fire department (Junction 3 Coffeehouse/Facebook)

Osoyoos boy sells homemade shirts in support of wildfire crews

The shirts will be sold on Saturday (Aug. 21) at Junction 3 Coffeehouse

While wildfire crews are working around the clock to extinguish flames and ensure our safety, one Osoyoos seven-year-old is doing his part to support them.

Ayden McKillop has designed a t-shirt depicting crews fighting the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire and will be selling them to raise funds for the Osoyoos Fire Department.

In a Facebook post by Junction 3, Ayden considers the Osoyoos firefighters “his superheroes.”

The shirts will be $25 each and sold at Junction 3 Coffeehouse Saturday (Aug. 21) starting at 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Lessons learned from Kelowna’s infamous 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sept. 19

Just Posted

Participants in the 2019 Terry Fox Run are seen outside the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 15, 2019. This year the in-person run has returned after being held as a virtual event only in 2020. Registration will open at the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. with the run set to start at 10 a.m. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sept. 19

Yogesh Bansal walks into the Cloverdale Rodeo Association offices on the Fairgrounds. Bansal, the controller for the Cloverdale Rodeo and a South Asian, said the allegations of anti-South Asian racism being levelled against the former Rodeo GM Mike MacSorely are “absolutely not true.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Racism allegations hard to believe say three South Asians with ties to Rodeo

Some of the work that has been done by Bear Creek Park as the City of Surrey prepares for the 84 Avenue extension between King George Boulevard and 140 Street. An interim-interim injunction was extended until the B.C. Supreme Court judge makes her final ruling early next week. (Submitted photo: Sebastian Sajda)
Judge extends interim-interim injunction for Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

Sean Whyte watches his successful field goal kick sail through the uprights during the second half of a CFL game against the B.C. Lions. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck photo)
South Surrey’s Sean Whyte moves up CFL, Edmonton Elks’ all-time scoring lists