Surrey student winners of the 2022 Youth Writing Contest by Surrey Libraries. (Surrey Schools photo)

Surrey student winners of the 2022 Youth Writing Contest by Surrey Libraries. (Surrey Schools photo)

Original written work by Surrey students awarded for excellence in youth contest

Youth Writing Contest is run by Surrey Libraries annually

Students age 12 to 18 across Surrey have doubled up on prizes for their excellence in writing poetry, short stories, comics and more.

Surrey Libraries runs the annual Youth Writing Contest, which had its 2022 winners selected and recognized at an awards gala on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The competition — introduced in 1987 — is an opportunity for youths to express their talents through writing in various formats.

Students from Earl Marriott, Grandview Heights, North Surrey, Panorama Ridge, Lord Tweedsmuir, Enver Creek, Sullivan Heights and Semiahmoo secondary schools were winners.

First place in the Senior Poetry category went to North Surrey Secondary’s Carolyn Hu with her poem Tongue. Hu also placed second in the Random category with her piece titled A Fractured Home.

Clary Chow from Grandview Heights Secondary came out on top with first in Junior Poetry with her piece Flow as a River and second place in Junior Short Story with In My Memory.  

A student from Earl Marriott Secondary also received two wins: second with her piece, Chicken Soup in the Senior Short Story section and silver with Stitches in the Senior Poetry category of the contest.

Semiahmoo Secondary had the most finalists in various categories, with Yuan Li and Gurleena Sukhija both placing third respectively in Junior and Senior Poetry and Celina Qu getting an honourable mention in the Junior Short Story category.

Ruby Parker from Panorama Ridge Secondary finished third in Senior Short Story with Walking as a Woman and also received an honourable mention for Nyctophobia in the Senior Poetry category.

All pieces that won in the Youth Writing Contest for 2022 will be compiled together available online or for sale (for $8) at the end of the month at Surrey Libraries branches.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsstudentsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock’s war years from WWI, WWII captured in museum exhibit

Just Posted

Surrey student winners of the 2022 Youth Writing Contest by Surrey Libraries. (Surrey Schools photo)
Original written work by Surrey students awarded for excellence in youth contest

Surrey SFU’S open house is on Thursday (Oct. 27) from 4-8 p.m.
SFU Surrey is hosting a community open house this Thursday (Oct. 27)

Displayed in the White Rock Museum and Archives’ Lest We Forget: White Rock During The War Years exhibit is a collection of items that belonged to David L. Bell who was a squadron leader in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1999 to 1967. Included in the collection are his dress uniform, caps, gloves, a belt and medals. (Peace Arch News photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock’s war years from WWI, WWII captured in museum exhibit

North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament