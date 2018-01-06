Organizations begin chipping trees for charity

White Rock firefighters are stationed at Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.) this afternoon collecting Christmas trees to prepare for Sunday’s event.

Firefighters will be at the arena until 4 p.m. today, and again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to chip Christmas trees for charity.

Pizza, supplied by Papa Murphy’s, will be available at Sunday’s event, by donation.

The Knights of Columbus will be at Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.) until 4 p.m. Saturday, and again from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Organizers say donations from the Good Shepherd event will benefit local charities.

Another option for those looking to dispose of their trees is to donate it to Critter Care Wildlife Society. Trees may be dropped off to the 481 216 St. facility any day, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call 604-530-2064.