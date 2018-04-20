File photo A free community event is set for this Saturday at the Ocean Park Community Orchard.

Orchard bee-haviour explored in South Surrey

Community event set for April 21 at Ocean Park site

An opportunity to learn about bees and taste some honey is set for this Saturday (April 21) at the Ocean Park Community Orchard.

Orchard Fun – Birds, Bees and Seeds! is a free event co-sponsored by the Honeybee Centre and part of the City of Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza, a series of programs and events being held throughout the city that got underway last weekend and continue until June 9.

At the orchard Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can also plant a seed in a biodegradable pot, to take home and encourage pollinators to their own gardens. A garden photography workshop is also planned.

The community orchard, located at the corner of 22 Avenue and 128 Street, took root more than two years ago.

Approved by the City of Surrey in July 2016, it has grown to include fruit trees, berry bushes, flowers and bee hives.

Last year, it was selected as a Canada 150 celebration site.

