Operation Little Black Dress 2018 was bigger and more diverse than ever. (Chad Pickering Photo)

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Operation Little Black Dress has morphed from an empowering hike with six friends, to an inspirational fundraiser in 2018 with dozens of participants.

The annual event sees supporters making a two-hour hike to the top of the Stawamus Chief, with donations going to Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

“It’s definitely growing!” said organizer Angela Painter of Chilliwack.

“We could use a few different days of this I’m certain. Who knows, maybe in the future I can encourage people from all different cities to raise money for their local SAR teams through Little Black Dress events.”

Painter was inspired by the many women who joined the climb last Sunday, who were mostly Chilliwack residents.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the strong, brave woman that participated in Operation Little Black Dress 2018,” Painter said after they reached the summit.

“I hope that everyone got home safe and that you enjoyed a much deserved shower!”

It all started with a dream. Painter said she saw a vision of herself making it to the top of the Stawamus Chief and celebrating with a sip of champagne in a little black dress.

There were half dozen ladies who climbed the Chief the first time seven years ago, and it’s been growing steadily to more than 70 people this year.

Members of Chilliwack Search and Rescue who joined the climbers were “fabulous” Painter said, helping the women manoeuvre over the rocky peak once they donned their high heels for the celebratory photo.

“What an absolutely fantastic job you did in arranging such an amazing event for a worthy/deserving cause,” Sherilyn Gale told Painter online, about donating to Chilliwack SAR. “So grateful to be part of OLBD. Well done to such an wonderful group of strong inspirational women.”

READ MORE: Last year there were 66

Operation Little Black Dress 2018 had members of Chilliwack SAR along for the hike. (Chad Pickering Photo)

