Online support offered for White Rock caregivers

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting White Rock residents who are caring for family members with dementia to participate in a free webinar May 13 on long-distance caregiving.
The session on practical strategies is part of an effort that was launched to provide support for vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this time of increased isolation, many people affected by dementia may feel disconnected from support networks and will face unexpected challenges,” Avalon Tournier, a support and education co-ordinator for the society’s South Fraser region, said in a news release.
Caregiving, the release adds, can present special challenges, even under normal circumstances.
“Caring for someone long distance is even more complicated now that physical distancing and travel restrictions are in place. Staying in touch from a distance requires regular communication and involving others to help.”
Tips offered by the society include: establish a routine, connect with the individual’s health-care provider, stay in touch with other caregivers and support each other.
The May 13 webinar takes place at 2 and 7 p.m.
Other webinars lined up are to cover coping with changes brought by dementia (2 p.m. May 20); and accessing care services during COVID-19 (2 p.m. May 27).
To register, visit alzbc.org/webinars