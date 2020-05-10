The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a series of webinars to support individuals with long-distance caregiving. (Contributed photo)

Online support offered for White Rock caregivers

Alzheimer society webinars to cover long-distance caregiving, coping strategies and more

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting White Rock residents who are caring for family members with dementia to participate in a free webinar May 13 on long-distance caregiving.

The session on practical strategies is part of an effort that was launched to provide support for vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this time of increased isolation, many people affected by dementia may feel disconnected from support networks and will face unexpected challenges,” Avalon Tournier, a support and education co-ordinator for the society’s South Fraser region, said in a news release.

Caregiving, the release adds, can present special challenges, even under normal circumstances.

READ MORE: Alzheimer's Society launches helpline

“Caring for someone long distance is even more complicated now that physical distancing and travel restrictions are in place. Staying in touch from a distance requires regular communication and involving others to help.”

Tips offered by the society include: establish a routine, connect with the individual’s health-care provider, stay in touch with other caregivers and support each other.

The May 13 webinar takes place at 2 and 7 p.m.

Other webinars lined up are to cover coping with changes brought by dementia (2 p.m. May 20); and accessing care services during COVID-19 (2 p.m. May 27).

To register, visit alzbc.org/webinars

